In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Cole Caufield to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Caufield has accumulated two goals and seven assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 51 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:37 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:33 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:52 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

