Cole Caufield will be among those in action Thursday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Caufield are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cole Caufield vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield's plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is 0.

Caufield has a goal in seven of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Caufield has a point in 16 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Caufield has an assist in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Caufield goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Caufield Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 20 Points 1 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

