Should you bet on David Pastrnak to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In 12 of 24 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Sabres this season in one game (three shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Pastrnak averages 4.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

