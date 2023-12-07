On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Gustav Lindstrom going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindstrom stats and insights

Lindstrom has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (one shot).

Lindstrom has no points on the power play.

Lindstrom's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Lindstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:12 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:02 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:44 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:06 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:19 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

