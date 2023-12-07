Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jake DeBrusk going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- DeBrusk's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.