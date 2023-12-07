Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 7?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted four shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
