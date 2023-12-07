James van Riemsdyk will be among those in action Thursday when his Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Looking to bet on van Riemsdyk's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 13:32 on the ice per game.

van Riemsdyk has scored a goal in four of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in eight of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 50% that van Riemsdyk hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 4 15 Points 1 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.