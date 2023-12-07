For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jayden Struble a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

Struble is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Struble has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 51 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

