Will Jayden Struble Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 7?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jayden Struble a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Struble stats and insights
- Struble is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Struble has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 51 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
