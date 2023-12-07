Can we expect Jesse Ylonen lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:16 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.