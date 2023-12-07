Should you wager on Joel Armia to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 51 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

