Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Looking to wager on Anderson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Josh Anderson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is -5.

Anderson has scored a goal in one of 25 games this season.

Anderson has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Anderson has an assist in four of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Anderson's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Anderson has an implied probability of 23.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Anderson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 3 5 Points 1 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

