New England Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 227.3 per game.

Smith-Schuster's stat line so far this season shows 25 catches for 170 yards and one score. He averages 17.0 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 41 times.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Steelers

Smith-Schuster vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 227.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense ranks ninth in the league by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Patriots Player Previews

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

In one of 10 games this season (10.0%), Smith-Schuster has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith-Schuster has 10.0% of his team's target share (41 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.1 yards per target (137th in league play), racking up 170 yards on 41 passes thrown his way.

Smith-Schuster has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

With two red zone targets, Smith-Schuster has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

