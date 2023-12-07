On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (two shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 51 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

