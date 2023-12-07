Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (two shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 51 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Home
|L 2-1
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
