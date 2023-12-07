Can we expect Kevin Shattenkirk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Shattenkirk's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

