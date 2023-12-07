The Los Angeles Kings (15-4-3) will try to continue a 10-game road win streak when they square off against the Montreal Canadiens (11-11-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 while totaling 27 goals against 36 goals allowed. On 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored two goals (6.9%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)

Kings (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs Kings Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (11-11-3 overall) have posted a record of 6-3-9 in games that have required OT this season.

Montreal has earned 13 points (6-3-1) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Montreal has three points (1-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canadiens have earned 22 points in their 15 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 5-5-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Canadiens finished 9-10-2 in those matchups (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.86 Goals Scored 2.8 27th 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 5th 33 Shots 28.5 28th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 18th 19.23% Power Play % 17.78% 23rd 2nd 88.41% Penalty Kill % 73.4% 29th

Canadiens vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

