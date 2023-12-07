For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matt Grzelcyk a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Grzelcyk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.

Grzelcyk averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-4 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 3:29 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

