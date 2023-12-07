Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. There are prop bets for Matheson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Matheson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 24:52 on the ice per game.

Matheson has a goal in five games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 13 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Matheson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Matheson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matheson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +34 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 3 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.