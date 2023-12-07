Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 7?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Suzuki a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suzuki stats and insights
- In seven of 25 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Suzuki has accumulated four goals and six assists.
- Suzuki averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|22:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|19:55
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.