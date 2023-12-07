The Montreal Canadiens, Nicholas Suzuki included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Suzuki in that upcoming Canadiens-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 20:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In seven of 25 games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Suzuki has a point in 15 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Suzuki's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 3 21 Points 0 7 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

