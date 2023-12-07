On Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, the New England Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out player props for the best performers in this contest between the Steelers and the Patriots.

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +750

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

Jaylen Warren Touchdown Odds

Warren Odds to Score First TD: +650

Warren Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeVante Parker - - 37.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 13.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 59.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 21.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 154.5 (-113) 8.5 (-102) - Tyquan Thornton - - 12.5 (-113)

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Pat Freiermuth - - 27.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 57.5 (-114) - Diontae Johnson - - 43.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 40.5 (-113) Allen Robinson II - - 11.5 (-113) Mitchell Trubisky 180.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Jaylen Warren - 55.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.