The New England Patriots' (2-10) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for a Thursday, December 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5). It kicks at 8:15 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

Watch the Patriots in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Patriots' last game was a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers faced the Arizona Cardinals in their most recent game, falling 24-10.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable Shaun Wade CB Illness Out Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Kayshon Boutte WR Shoulder Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Najee Harris RB Knee Questionable Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Questionable Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hand Full Participation In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice James Pierre CB Shoulder Out Elandon Roberts LB Groin Questionable Keeanu Benton DL Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Mason Cole C Knee Questionable

Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Steelers or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots have been struggling offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 290.4 total yards per game. They have been more productive on defense, allowing 310.5 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 12.3 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th with 21.2 points ceded per contest.

The Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL with 186.8 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 221.8 passing yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

New England ranks 21st in the NFL with 103.7 rushing yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks third-best by allowing just 88.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Patriots own a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -9.

Patriots vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6)

Steelers (-6) Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220)

Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220) Total: 30 points

Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.