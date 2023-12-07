The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) host a struggling New England Patriots (2-10) squad on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Patriots have lost five straight games.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Patriots Insights

The Patriots score 6.8 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Steelers surrender (19.1).

The Patriots average 57.9 fewer yards per game (290.4) than the Steelers give up per matchup (348.3).

New England rushes for 103.7 yards per game, 17.3 fewer than the 121 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

The Patriots have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.

Patriots Away Performance

In road games, the Patriots put up 11.8 points per game and give up 22. That's less than they score overall (12.3), and more than they allow (21.2).

The Patriots' average yards gained (274.2) and conceded (301.2) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 290.4 and 310.5, respectively.

New England's average yards passing in away games (170.8) is lower than its overall average (186.8). But its average yards allowed in road games (224.8) is higher than overall (221.8).

The Patriots' average rushing yards gained (103.4) and conceded (76.4) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 103.7 and 88.7, respectively.

The Patriots' offensive third-down percentage on the road (34.3%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage in away games (37.5%) is lower than overall (38.3%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York L 10-7 FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles L 6-0 CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City - FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.