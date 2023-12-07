Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 7?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sean Monahan find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- In seven of 25 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Monahan has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
- Monahan's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.