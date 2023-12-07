Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Looking to bet on Monahan's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sean Monahan vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan has averaged 18:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Monahan has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Monahan has a point in 12 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 25 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Monahan Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 51 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential (+34) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

