How to Watch Saudi League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Damac FC and Al-Ittihad Club hit the pitch in a Saudi League Soccer match for one of many exciting matchups on the soccer slate on Thursday.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Damac FC vs Al-Ittihad Club
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Stade Brestois vs RC Strasbourg Alsace
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Torque
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur FC vs West Ham United
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
