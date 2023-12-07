Check out best bets as the New England Patriots (2-10) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

When is Steelers vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Steelers winning by a considerably more robust margin (14.8 points). Take the Steelers.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 72.1%.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Patriots have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, New England has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +210 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-6)



Pittsburgh (-6) The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-5-0).

Pittsburgh has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Patriots have covered the spread just twice in 12 games with a set spread.

New England is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (30)



Over (30) These teams average a combined 28.3 points per game, 1.7 less points than the over/under of 30 set for this matchup.

The Steelers and the Patriots have seen their opponents average a combined 10.3 more points per game than the over/under of 30 set for this game.

Pittsburgh has gone over in two of 12 games with a set total (16.7%).

The Patriots have gone over in three of their 12 games with a set total (25%).

Mitchell Trubisky Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 91.0 2 7.7 0

Ezekiel Elliott Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 78.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 35.8 2 12.8 0

