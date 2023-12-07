In the upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Tanner Pearson to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pearson stats and insights

Pearson has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Pearson has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Pearson averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 51 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pearson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:51 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:37 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:00 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.