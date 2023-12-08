The Boston Celtics (15-5) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (12-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 115 - Knicks 107

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)

Celtics (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-8.7)

Celtics (-8.7) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.8

The Knicks' .550 ATS win percentage (11-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .500 mark (10-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

New York and its opponents have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (10 out of 20). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (nine out of 20).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 2-6, while the Celtics are 14-5 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics own a top-five defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 108.1 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank ninth with 116.5 points scored per contest.

Boston ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 47.5 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 10th in the league (43.3 allowed per contest).

This year, the Celtics rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 25 per game.

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.4 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in league).

The Celtics own a 36.2% three-point percentage this season (17th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 15.5 threes per contest (second-best).

