Celtics vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (15-5) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a nine-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|220.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 20 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 12 times.
- Boston has an average total of 224.6 in its outings this year, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have gone 10-10-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Boston has won 14 out of the 19 games, or 73.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won 12 of its 13 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 73.3% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info
|Celtics vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Knicks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Knicks Prediction
|Celtics vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|12
|60%
|116.5
|228
|108.1
|215.6
|226.8
|Knicks
|9
|45%
|111.5
|228
|107.5
|215.6
|221.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
- Boston has a better record against the spread in home games (6-3-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).
- The Celtics average 116.5 points per game, nine more points than the 107.5 the Knicks give up.
- When Boston scores more than 107.5 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 14-3 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|10-10
|8-6
|9-11
|Knicks
|11-9
|0-1
|10-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Knicks
|116.5
|111.5
|9
|21
|10-7
|10-3
|14-3
|11-2
|108.1
|107.5
|4
|3
|9-4
|10-7
|12-1
|11-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.