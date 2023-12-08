The Boston Celtics (15-5) and the New York Knicks (12-8) are scheduled to square off on Friday at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jaylen Brown and Julius Randle are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on NBA TV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBA TV

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics lost to the Pacers on Monday, 122-112. Their high scorer was Jayson Tatum with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 32 12 6 1 0 2 Jaylen Brown 30 9 0 1 2 2 Derrick White 18 4 8 1 1 2

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 4.2 assists and 8.9 boards per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brown posts 22.2 points, 5.2 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.2 points, 7.2 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Derrick White puts up 14.5 points, 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.8 8.8 4.4 1.0 0.5 2.6 Jaylen Brown 19.3 4.6 2.9 1.3 0.9 1.7 Derrick White 14.7 3.6 5.4 1.0 0.5 2.0 Al Horford 8.8 6.5 3.2 0.4 1.4 1.7 Jrue Holiday 9.1 5.6 3.6 0.6 0.6 1.5

