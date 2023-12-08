Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Chittenden County, Vermont, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milton High School at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montpelier High School at South Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.