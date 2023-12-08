Friday's game features the Dartmouth Big Green (2-4) and the Navy Midshipmen (3-5) facing off at Edward Leede Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 60-58 victory for Dartmouth according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 8.

In their last time out, the Big Green lost 57-38 to UC Riverside on Monday.

Dartmouth vs. Navy Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 60, Navy 58

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green defeated the No. 279-ranked (according to our computer rankings) New Hampshire Wildcats, 43-40, on November 26, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Dartmouth has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 7.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 39.6 FG%

7.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 39.6 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Victoria Page: 9.7 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.7 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Cate MacDonald: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.6 FG% Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green average 46.5 points per game (357th in college basketball) while allowing 53.7 per outing (31st in college basketball). They have a -43 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

