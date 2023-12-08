How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. Navy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Navy Midshipmen (3-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. Navy Scoring Comparison
- The Midshipmen average 9.3 more points per game (63.0) than the Big Green give up to opponents (53.7).
- Navy has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
- Dartmouth has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
- The Big Green average 46.5 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 71.1 the Midshipmen give up.
- The Big Green shoot 34.2% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Midshipmen allow defensively.
- The Midshipmen's 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Big Green have conceded.
Dartmouth Leaders
- D.Ariik: 7.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 39.6 FG%
- Nina Minicozzi: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Victoria Page: 9.7 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Cate MacDonald: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.6 FG%
- Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|W 43-40
|Whittemore Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Vermont
|L 58-32
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 57-38
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/8/2023
|Navy
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Merrimack
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/12/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
