The Navy Midshipmen (3-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Dartmouth vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

The Midshipmen average 9.3 more points per game (63.0) than the Big Green give up to opponents (53.7).

Navy has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.

Dartmouth has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.

The Big Green average 46.5 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 71.1 the Midshipmen give up.

The Big Green shoot 34.2% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Midshipmen allow defensively.

The Midshipmen's 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Big Green have conceded.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 7.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 39.6 FG%

7.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 39.6 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Victoria Page: 9.7 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.7 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Cate MacDonald: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.6 FG% Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%

