The Navy Midshipmen (3-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

  • The Midshipmen average 9.3 more points per game (63.0) than the Big Green give up to opponents (53.7).
  • Navy has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
  • Dartmouth has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
  • The Big Green average 46.5 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 71.1 the Midshipmen give up.
  • The Big Green shoot 34.2% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Midshipmen allow defensively.
  • The Midshipmen's 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Big Green have conceded.

Dartmouth Leaders

  • D.Ariik: 7.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 BLK, 39.6 FG%
  • Nina Minicozzi: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Victoria Page: 9.7 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Cate MacDonald: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.6 FG%
  • Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ New Hampshire W 43-40 Whittemore Center
11/30/2023 @ Vermont L 58-32 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/4/2023 UC Riverside L 57-38 Edward Leede Arena
12/8/2023 Navy - Edward Leede Arena
12/10/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court
12/12/2023 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena

