Jaylen Brown will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

Brown tallied 30 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 122-112 loss against the Pacers.

In this article we will look at Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.2 21.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 5.1 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.5 PRA -- 30.6 30.1 PR -- 27.4 26.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.9



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Knicks

Brown is responsible for taking 20.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.7 per game.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 107.5 points per game.

Giving up 40.7 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks give up 24.9 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per contest, 18th in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 36 22 5 6 2 1 1 10/25/2023 38 11 6 5 0 0 1

