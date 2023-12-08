Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 4, Holiday put up nine points and six rebounds in a 122-112 loss versus the Pacers.

We're going to look at Holiday's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 11.3 Rebounds 5.5 7.2 6.6 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.5 PRA -- 24.5 22.4 PR -- 19.4 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Knicks

Holiday has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 11.1% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.9.

Conceding 107.5 points per contest, the Knicks are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked second in the league, conceding 40.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have conceded 24.9 per game, seventh in the league.

The Knicks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 37 14 7 2 3 0 0 10/25/2023 35 9 4 2 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.