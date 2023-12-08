Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Rutland County, Vermont and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Rutland School at Mill River Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: North Clarendon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
