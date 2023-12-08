Sam Hauser and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hauser, in his most recent game (December 4 loss against the Pacers), produced 15 points and six rebounds.

Now let's break down Hauser's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Hauser Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.0 10.4 Rebounds -- 3.6 3.9 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA -- 14.5 15.6 PR -- 13.6 14.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Hauser's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Hauser Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Hauser has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.1% of his team's total makes.

Hauser's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 107.5 points per game.

The Knicks give up 40.7 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sam Hauser vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 21 12 4 2 4 0 0 10/25/2023 14 0 2 0 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.