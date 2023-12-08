Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Windsor County, Vermont, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White River Valley at Green Mountain Union High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Arlington Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Arlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxbow Union High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.