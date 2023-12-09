A pair of hot teams square off when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Badgers are 8.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their seven-game win streak allive against the Wildcats, who have won seven straight. The over/under is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -8.5 145.5

Arizona vs Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have covered each spread they have faced this season (7-0-0).

Arizona has played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Wildcats, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Wisconsin has gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Badgers have played as an underdog of +320 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 23.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 5 71.4% 93.4 167 62.6 125.7 157.4 Wisconsin 3 33.3% 73.6 167 63.1 125.7 135.3

Additional Arizona vs Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers give up.

Arizona has a 7-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Badgers score an average of 73.6 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Wisconsin has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 7-0-0 5-0 2-5-0 Wisconsin 5-4-0 0-0 3-6-0

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Wisconsin 15-2 Home Record 11-6 6-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

