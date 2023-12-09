Can we expect Brendan Gallagher lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

Gallagher has scored in five of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Gallagher has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Gallagher averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

