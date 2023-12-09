Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Does a bet on Gallagher intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

Gallagher's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:00 per game on the ice, is -12.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gallagher has a point in seven games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Gallagher has an assist in five of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gallagher's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 4 10 Points 4 5 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

