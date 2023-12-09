The Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Bruins and Coyotes meet on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 62 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Bruins' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 25 14 22 36 30 13 0% Brad Marchand 25 12 12 24 22 15 27.3% Charlie Coyle 25 9 10 19 11 12 52.7% Pavel Zacha 25 8 11 19 10 12 50.1% Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 2.9 goals per game (72 in total), 12th in the NHL.

With 81 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players