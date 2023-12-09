The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) are lopsided favorites when they host the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network. The Bruins are -250 on the moneyline to win, while the Coyotes have +200 moneyline odds.

Bruins vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Bruins are 12-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Coyotes have claimed an upset victory in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, Boston has compiled a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Arizona has played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.1 3.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.00 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.10 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.10 2.50 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

