Among the top players to watch when the Boston Bruins face the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden -- starting at 1:00 PM ET -- are the Bruins' David Pastrnak and the Coyotes' Clayton Keller.

Bruins vs. Coyotes Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 22 assists this season.

Brad Marchand is another important player for Boston, with 24 points (one per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists.

Charlie McAvoy has scored three goals and added 16 assists in 21 games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-1-2. He has given up 26 goals (2.08 goals against average) and made 354 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller's eight goals and 16 assists in 25 contests give him 24 points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz's 20 points this season, including nine goals and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Arizona.

This season, Matias Maccelli has four goals and 14 assists for Boston.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka's record stands at 2-6-2 on the season, allowing 35 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiling 288 saves with an .892% save percentage (46th in the league).

Bruins vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 12th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.24 12th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 11th 31.8 Shots 27.1 31st 25th 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.7 24th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 25.88% 7th 1st 89.36% Penalty Kill % 81.18% 13th

