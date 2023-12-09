Bruins vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) take on the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) at TD Garden on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network. The Bruins fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Bruins vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-250)
|Coyotes (+190)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 60.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (12-8).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Boston has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 71.4% chance to win.
- Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 25 games this season.
Bruins vs Coyotes Additional Info
Bruins vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|81 (13th)
|Goals
|81 (13th)
|62 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (12th)
|18 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (6th)
|10 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (13th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.
- Six of Boston's last 10 contests went over.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins offense's 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing just 62 goals to rank second.
- With a +19 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
