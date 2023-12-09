The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-2) will host the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3) on Saturday, with the Sabres coming off a victory and the Canadiens off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch along on MSG-B and ESPN+ to see the Sabres meet the Canadiens.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/23/2023 Sabres Canadiens 3-1 MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 91 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 70 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 26 7 14 21 19 12 54.9% Cole Caufield 26 7 13 20 8 10 33.3% Michael Matheson 26 5 13 18 27 8 - Sean Monahan 26 8 7 15 13 11 57.1% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 91 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

The Sabres rank 18th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players