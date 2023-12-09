How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-2) will host the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3) on Saturday, with the Sabres coming off a victory and the Canadiens off a loss.
You can watch along on MSG-B and ESPN+ to see the Sabres meet the Canadiens.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Canadiens vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|Canadiens
|3-1 MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have conceded 91 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 70 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|26
|7
|14
|21
|19
|12
|54.9%
|Cole Caufield
|26
|7
|13
|20
|8
|10
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|26
|5
|13
|18
|27
|8
|-
|Sean Monahan
|26
|8
|7
|15
|13
|11
|57.1%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have conceded 91 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Sabres rank 18th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|27
|6
|16
|22
|17
|21
|45.9%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|26
|6
|15
|21
|18
|17
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|27
|11
|9
|20
|7
|12
|27.3%
|Jeff Skinner
|27
|11
|9
|20
|12
|21
|41.5%
|Alex Tuch
|22
|8
|9
|17
|6
|21
|42.9%
