The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-2) are home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3, +155 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday starts at 7:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on MSG-B and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 27 games this season.

The Sabres have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (3-2).

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Buffalo has had moneyline odds set at -190 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Montreal is 3-8 when it is underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.90 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.90 3.50 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.3 2.60 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.60 3.80 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

