Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Buffalo Sabres meet the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at KeyBank Center -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt and the Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.3 shots per game and shooting 11.5%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 21 total points (0.8 per game).

With 20 total points (0.8 per game), including seven goals and 13 assists through 26 games, Cole Caufield is pivotal for Montreal's attack.

This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 2-3-0 this season, collecting 147 saves and giving up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Sabres Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Buffalo, Mittelstadt has 22 points in 27 games (six goals, 16 assists).

Rasmus Dahlin has chipped in with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

Jeff Skinner has scored 11 goals and added nine assists in 27 games for Buffalo.

In seven games, Eric Comrie's record is 1-5-0. He has conceded 23 goals (4.01 goals against average) and has made 144 saves.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 26th 2.85 Goals Scored 2.69 27th 22nd 3.37 Goals Allowed 3.5 27th 25th 29.4 Shots 28.3 28th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 25th 15.19% Power Play % 17.2% 24th 12th 81.4% Penalty Kill % 72.63% 30th

