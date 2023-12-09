Canadiens vs. Sabres December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Buffalo Sabres meet the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at KeyBank Center -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt and the Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Sabres (-190)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: MSG-B,ESPN+
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Suzuki has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.3 shots per game and shooting 11.5%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 21 total points (0.8 per game).
- With 20 total points (0.8 per game), including seven goals and 13 assists through 26 games, Cole Caufield is pivotal for Montreal's attack.
- This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 18.
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 2-3-0 this season, collecting 147 saves and giving up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league).
Sabres Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for Buffalo, Mittelstadt has 22 points in 27 games (six goals, 16 assists).
- Rasmus Dahlin has chipped in with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
- Jeff Skinner has scored 11 goals and added nine assists in 27 games for Buffalo.
- In seven games, Eric Comrie's record is 1-5-0. He has conceded 23 goals (4.01 goals against average) and has made 144 saves.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|26th
|2.85
|Goals Scored
|2.69
|27th
|22nd
|3.37
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|27th
|25th
|29.4
|Shots
|28.3
|28th
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|30th
|25th
|15.19%
|Power Play %
|17.2%
|24th
|12th
|81.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.63%
|30th
