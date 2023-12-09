The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-2), coming off a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, host the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+. The Canadiens were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in their last outing.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-175) Canadiens (+145) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been made an underdog 23 times this season, and won eight, or 34.8%, of those games.

Montreal is 3-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 40.8% chance to win.

Montreal's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 12 of 26 times.

Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 77 (18th) Goals 70 (27th) 91 (27th) Goals Allowed 91 (27th) 12 (25th) Power Play Goals 16 (17th) 16 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

Montreal has gone over the total in four of its last 10 games.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.

The Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense (70 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Canadiens have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 91 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.

They have a -21 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

