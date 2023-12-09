Canadiens vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-2), coming off a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, host the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+. The Canadiens were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in their last outing.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Sabres (-175)
|Canadiens (+145)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been made an underdog 23 times this season, and won eight, or 34.8%, of those games.
- Montreal is 3-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 40.8% chance to win.
- Montreal's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 12 of 26 times.
Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|77 (18th)
|Goals
|70 (27th)
|91 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|91 (27th)
|12 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (17th)
|16 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.
- Montreal has gone over the total in four of its last 10 games.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.
- The Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked scoring offense (70 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Canadiens have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 91 total, which ranks 27th among NHL teams.
- They have a -21 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
