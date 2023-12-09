Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Casey Mittelstadt, Nicholas Suzuki and others in the Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens matchup at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Suzuki drives the offense for Montreal with 21 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists in 26 games (playing 20:33 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 1 1 3

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Cole Caufield has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 1 0 1 3

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Montreal's Michael Matheson is among the leaders on the team with 18 total points (five goals and 13 assists).

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 2 2 0

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Mittelstadt has been a big player for Buffalo this season, with 22 points in 27 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Blues Nov. 30 0 0 0 3

Rasmus Dahlin has 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.