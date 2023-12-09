Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Sabres on December 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Casey Mittelstadt, Nicholas Suzuki and others in the Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens matchup at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Suzuki drives the offense for Montreal with 21 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists in 26 games (playing 20:33 per game).
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Cole Caufield has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Montreal's Michael Matheson is among the leaders on the team with 18 total points (five goals and 13 assists).
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 29
|0
|2
|2
|0
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Mittelstadt has been a big player for Buffalo this season, with 22 points in 27 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rasmus Dahlin has 21 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.
